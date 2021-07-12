Conrad Bigknife releases new single, “Never Say Never”
Regina, Saskatchewan-based Indigenous country artist, Conrad Bigknife has released his third single to accompany his fourth full-length, “Never Say Never”. Early album offerings — from the enticingly glum and gut-wrenching lead single “I Miss You,” to the thought-inducing, yet inspirational follow-up track “Nothing but Me” — make evident Conrad Bigknife, both the album and the musician, is here to take avid country listeners on a rollercoaster ride of a lifetime. It’s a ride of not only sonic elements but emotional ones too.canadianbeats.ca
