El Cajon, CA

Deputies Find 32 Guns, 50,000 Rounds After Man Acting Erratically Fires at Them in El Cajon

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 13 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at sheriff’s deputies in an unincorporated area near El Cajon, it was announced Monday.

San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to a call of a man holding a rifle and acting erratically near Valle De Paz Road, according to Sgt. Chris Katra.

The man, identified as Rodney Luzaich, allegedly shot at the deputies with a shotgun after they established a perimeter around the area. The shot hit a nearby home, and no one was injured.

Deputies arrested Luzaich on charges of assault on a peace officer, negligent discharge of a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, Katra said. Deputies also retrieved the shotgun, which was hidden inside a large cactus.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search Luzaich’s home and found 32 additional firearms and about 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

A butane honey oil lab, which is used to extract THC from marijuana, was found on the property, Katra said. Investigators also seized 29 marijuana plants, 98 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of marijuana wax and an unknown amount of methamphetamine from the house.

An investigation into the shooting and the discovery at the home is ongoing, Katra said.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

