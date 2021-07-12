Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

Chamber of Commerce planning water tour

Star-Herald
 15 days ago

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee will be hosting its annual Water Tour Aug. 17-18. The committee is accepting reservations. Previous tours have focused on “Where Irrigation Water Comes From” on a two-day tour that provides an understanding on how Western Nebraska receives their irrigation water. Previously, highlights included visits to dams and reservoirs in Wyoming and the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, which operates many of these dams.

starherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mills, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Scottsbluff, NE
Government
City
Gering, NE
Gering, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Fish#Water Systems#Western Nebraska#The Bureau Of Reclamation#The Mills Center#Liley Fish Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy