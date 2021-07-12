Chamber of Commerce planning water tour

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee will be hosting its annual Water Tour Aug. 17-18. The committee is accepting reservations. Previous tours have focused on “Where Irrigation Water Comes From” on a two-day tour that provides an understanding on how Western Nebraska receives their irrigation water. Previously, highlights included visits to dams and reservoirs in Wyoming and the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, which operates many of these dams.