Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon finalist Pliskova soars to fifth in WTA Finals race

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6tuW_0av5z82Y00
Jul 10, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Karolina Pliskova (CZE) seen playing against Ashleigh Barty (AUS) in the women’s final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

July 13 (Reuters) - Karolina Pliskova's run to the Wimbledon final has lifted the Czech 15 spots to number five on the leaderboard for the season-ending WTA Finals, the WTA Tour said.

The 29-year-old former world No.1, who was 20th in the 'Race to Shenzhen' before the grasscourt Grand Slam, collected 1,300 points and was the biggest mover of the week.

Australian world number one Ash Barty, who beat Pliskova on the All England Club's Centre Court on Saturday to claim her second Grand Slam, cemented her spot at the top of the ladder with a lead of 1,853 points over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The season-ending WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its fate for 2021 is still unclear.

The Asian swing of tournaments has been wiped from the WTA calendar for a second successive year due to the pandemic, with the governing body saying discussions about the Finals were ongoing.

The annual showpiece had a prize purse of $14 million in 2019 when it was played in Shenzhen for the first time after ending a five-year run in Singapore.

Roland Garros winner Barbora Krejcikova lost a place and was at third spot ahead of last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek, while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, is hot on the heels of eighth-placed Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

American teen Coco Gauff is 10th.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Wta Finals#Czech#The Wta Tour#Australian#Asian#Arab#Russian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Singapore
Country
Tunisia
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisthestoryexchange.org

Loss Breeds Success, Wimbledon Runner-Up Karolina Pliskova Says

Where there are wins, there are also losses. Tennis star Karolina Pliskova knows how to navigate both. After the former No. 1 lost to Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final Saturday, she took her defeat like a champ. “To accept that maybe somebody played better that day, or somebody is...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic felt disrespected in Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, wins it all anyway

Novak Djokovic is on top of the tennis world — again. This is after the Serbian defeated Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in four sets via a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score on Sunday. This is a history-making win for Djokovic, who just became the first man since the 1960s to capture the first three grand slam titles of a season, as pointed out by ATP TOUR.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Jon Rahm loses World No. 1 ranking by a shot

Jon Rahm contended at the Scottish Open, and though he came up short he still finished in a commendable seventh place. Despite the promising showing heading into the year’s final major, it is a position that knocks Rahm off his throne. When the Official World Golf Ranking is updated Monday...
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
TennisThe Independent

Andy Murray forced to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics tennis singles

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s tennis singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after doctors advised him to preserve his body by only focusing on the doubles event. “I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe [Salisbury],” Murray said.
SportsPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tokyo 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Golubic's HIGHLIGHTS

In the second round of the women's singles, Naomi Osaka defeated Victorija Golubic for 6-3 6-2, qualifying for the third round of the tournament, where the young Japanese star will now meet Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Barbora Krejcikova and Garbine Muguruza also qualify for the third round, winning respectively against the young Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and Chinese expert Qiang Wang.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

WTA roundup: Yulia Putintseva into Hungarian Grand Prix final

Top seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan held off Dalma Galfi of Hungary 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the final of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. Putintseva overcame seven double faults by fending off three of four break points she faced against Galfi. On Sunday, she'll face the...
TennisThe Independent

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini joins exodus from Tokyo 2020

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury, the 25-year-old said on Sunday. The world number eight had his left thigh bandaged during his defeat by top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam earlier this month.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek rolls in Olympic debut

Poland's Iga Swiatek opened her first Olympics with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mona Barthel of Germany at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. Swiatek, 20, broke Barthel six times in the one hour, seven minute match at Ariake Tennis Park. 2021 French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Barty extends lead atop of WTA Rankings and Race

Current World No 1 Ash Barty extended her stay at the top of the WTA Rankings following her win at Wimbledon on Saturday, pushing her current streak to 77 consecutive weeks leading the pack and 84 weeks overall. Barty’s streak for consecutive weeks currently stands as the 9th longest in...
Tennistennisthreads.net

WTA Roundup: Prague, Lausanne and Budapest Finals set

Barbora Krejcikova, the French Open champion, advanced to the final of the Livesport Prague Open where she will meet fellow Czech Tereza Martincova, the No 8 seed, on Sunday. Krejcikova, seeded 2nd, easily overcame China’s Xinyu Wang, 6-1 6-2, in her semi-final on Saturday, while Martincova defeated 9th-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium, 6-3 6-4, in the other to reach her maiden WTA final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy