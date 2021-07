The Balearic Islands of Spain are the latest casualties of the government’s travel traffic light system, with Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera set to be downgraded from green to amber from 4am on 19 July. Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced changes to the green, amber and red lists on 14 July, causing despair amongst holidaymakers and travel industry bosses alike. UK travellers who have been double-vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine from this date, however, although younger tourists – many of whom have travelled to the party island of Ibiza and have not had both jabs – may...