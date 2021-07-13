Shades of brilliance: the best sports sunglasses

Just like with cars, in motorcycling’s infancy, goggles were widely utilized by riders, though as time marched on and new full-face helmets and visor-equipped 3/4 models began appearing on the scene, goggles largely fell out of favor in mainstream moto circles and would primarily be relegated to the off-road riding realm. For decades, this is the way that things would remain, however, not long after the turn of the millennium, modern-retro motorcycles would see a tremendous influx in popularity, giving way to not only a host of cafe racer, bobber, and scrambler models, but also an ever-growing selection of vintage-inspired riding gear to accompany these old-school-looking production bikes — very much including riding goggles and sunglasses.