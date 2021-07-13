Shades of brilliance: the best sports sunglasses
Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, improve contrast for pinpoint accuracy whilst playing sports and complete your summer look with these performance sunglasses. Oakley is renowned for its wrap-arounds, and this new release offers a generous uninterrupted field of vision without the flex and less-than-secure fit sometimes associated with frameless designs. The glasses are versatile, intended for use across sporting disciplines such as cycling, golf and running, with grippy earsocks keeping them in place, and the Prizm lens has great clarity in varied light conditions. £204, oakley.com.www.ft.com
Comments / 0