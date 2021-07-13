Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Shades of brilliance: the best sports sunglasses

Financial Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtect your eyes from harmful UV rays, improve contrast for pinpoint accuracy whilst playing sports and complete your summer look with these performance sunglasses. Oakley is renowned for its wrap-arounds, and this new release offers a generous uninterrupted field of vision without the flex and less-than-secure fit sometimes associated with frameless designs. The glasses are versatile, intended for use across sporting disciplines such as cycling, golf and running, with grippy earsocks keeping them in place, and the Prizm lens has great clarity in varied light conditions. £204, oakley.com.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Zeiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Design#Weather#Mountaineering#Prizm#Oakley Com#Phantom Clear Green#Swedish#Sungod Co#Zeiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Sports
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Bluetooth Sunglasses

Lucyd Bluetooth sunglasses have the potential to replace earbuds for taking calls or listening to music, since they use open-ear audio to allow people to discreetly listen without blocking out the sounds of their surroundings. For those who need to wear glasses, Lucyd offers prescription eyewear and a myriad of...
ApparelOutdoor Life

The Best Men’s Sunglasses for Sharper Vision

The sunglasses market is vast, there are literally thousands of brands each offering tens, if not hundreds of different designs. So how do you pick through the chaff to find a truly great pair?. Well, first you need to work out exactly what you are looking for in your next...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Color-Enhancing Sunglasses Lenses

Drawing on a futuristic aesthetic, the newest edition of the Oakley Kato sunglasses features a set of gold Prizm 24K Lenses. The lenses' proprietary Prizm technology enhances the wearer's color and contrast, allowing sharper perception and increased detail. Besides the sunglasses' body, the Prizm 24K Lenses' frameless wraparound design and bright gold coloring is a style statement unto itself.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The 5 best brands for stylish and affordable sunglasses

Sure, they’re the perfect partner to our pretty summer dresses, but sunglasses are really about proper eye protection – a must during the current heatwave. You’d be forgiven for thinking that would automatically mean a high price point, but that's not necessarily the case. Look for the ‘CE’ mark on...
Apparelgolfmonthly.com

4 Best Sunglasses At The Open Championship

On those days when the sun comes out, a good pair of sunglasses is a necessity. We all know this and it seems so do the professionals as many players turned up to the 149th Open Championship with sunglasses ready to go. As such we have made a small list...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

UV sunglasses

CHIEF’S CORNER: CHEAP SUNGLASSES – KEEPING AN EYE ON YOUR WELLNESS. "When you wake up in the morning and the light is hurt your head — The first thing you do when you get up out of bed — Is hit that streets a-runnin' and try to beat the masses — Now go get yourself some good sunglasses" – ZZ Top Listen while you read: https://lnkd.in/g8ZWAqF.
ApparelNewswise

Buying Sunglasses? Read This First

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO – DATE – Not all sunglasses are created equal. While the choices are endless, there’s only one thing that tops all sunglass considerations and it has nothing to do with price or brand names. It’s all about the UV protection. The American Academy of Ophthalmology wants you to know that selecting sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B radiation is the best way to protect your eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Collaboration Recycled Acetate Sunglasses

The Persol x JW Anderson sunglasses are a new collaboration between the two brands that will provide consumers with a way to enhance their style, stay protected from the sun's rays and more. The sunglasses capsule collection includes the original 649 style and the 0009 to boot, which are both crafted with recycled acetate that has been sourced from the Persol production line. This gives each of the sunglass styles an eco-friendly profile, while also working to deliver unexpectedly varied finishes that are truly one-of-a-kind.
ApparelEsquire

Warby Parker and Entireworld Just Released the Best Affordable Sunglasses I've Seen in Ages

In retrospect, I should've seen it coming. Two direct-to-consumer brands that have enjoyed explosive growth thanks to a design ethos that appeals to mass consumers and niche style nerds alike coming together to collaborate? Not exactly shocking, is it? Well, yeah, when you put it that way, it makes perfect sense. But for whatever reason, I was still surprised—pleasantly!—when I learned that Warby Parker was teaming up with the crew at Entireworld on a collection of four sunglasses for summer 2021. And now that the fruits of that collab are available to buy, the pleasantness just keeps on coming.
ShoppingETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses for Summer

We are officially mid-summer and the festivities has begun! If you haven't gotten a go-to pair of sunglasses for summer 2021 yet, Amazon has tons of designer sunglasses at deep discounts to make you look good while protecting your eyes. If, like us, you've lost one too many pairs of...
Bicycleshiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Motorcycle Goggles & Sunglasses

Just like with cars, in motorcycling’s infancy, goggles were widely utilized by riders, though as time marched on and new full-face helmets and visor-equipped 3/4 models began appearing on the scene, goggles largely fell out of favor in mainstream moto circles and would primarily be relegated to the off-road riding realm. For decades, this is the way that things would remain, however, not long after the turn of the millennium, modern-retro motorcycles would see a tremendous influx in popularity, giving way to not only a host of cafe racer, bobber, and scrambler models, but also an ever-growing selection of vintage-inspired riding gear to accompany these old-school-looking production bikes — very much including riding goggles and sunglasses.
ApparelGolf.com

Summer of Shades: These Oakley sunglasses can help you play better golf

There’s definitely an increase in the number of sunglasses spotted on the PGA Tour this season, and for good reason. The technology and material advancements made over the past several years have allowed golfers at every level to become more comfortable sporting shades on course. The Oakley Frogskins Lite ($126)...
SFGate

Here's Why You Need Polarized Sunglasses (and the Best Pairs to Buy Now)

The best polarized sunglasses are game-changers. Anyone who’s owned a pair of polarized shades knows how downright comfortable they make your eyes feel — especially when near the water, driving or in any other high-glare situation. If your current sunglasses aren’t cutting it (or your last pair was left in an Uber), we suggest upgrading to polarized lenses. Here’s everything you need to know.
Apparelgisuser.com

Tips for choosing your best sunglasses now

Learning to study glasses online is easier than you might think. Our guide will help you every step of the way, from the right framework to the most information about your recipe. Is this your first time buying glasses at home? If you have already bought all the glasses from...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

How Should We Protect Our Eyes From The Sun? And Which Sunglasses Work Best?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our drought isn’t just causing extremely dry conditions. We’re barely getting cloud coverage some days, and that’s led to long hours under the brightest star in the sky. So how should we protect our eyes from the sun? And which type of sunglasses work best? WCCO spoke with Dr. Susie Hemann, an optometrist with Downtown Eyes in Minneapolis. “The best way to protect your eyes is to wear 100% UV sunglasses. Those are gonna have UVA and UV blocking,” Hemann said. She also adds that people should look for the “100% UV” sticker on lenses. But is it safe to...
Yogasurfd.com

Oura Ring: the best wearable for action sports

When I first read about a wearable device that fits on your finger I struggled to believe that it would be comfortable or particularly effective. After all, how much tech can be squeezed into a ring and what data can be collected from a digit (i.e. your finger). When I heard about Oura partnering with WSL I decided to give this tiny device a try.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 25% off a Hardy Yeti Tote, Persol Shades on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best garden parasols: Stay cool in the summer heat with these shades

It won’t be long before we’re ditching the umbrella in favour of a garden parasol, swapping the rain for summer rays. Indeed, there’s glorious sunshine ahead so be prepared for the best.Giving you both shade and a stylish focal point, no patio set-up is complete without a garden brolly, whether you’re lunching al fresco or screening from the sun on your luxury lounger.  With some high street names getting in on the act, the garden centre is no longer the only outlet for purchasing a parasol – and this is pushing prices down.That said, the luxury end of the market...
CarsPosted by
SPY

The Best Car Window Shades To Keep Your Baby Nice And Cool

Infants are much more sensitive to light and temperature than adults, so it’s essential to have one of the best car window shades for your baby on those hot and sunny days. There are tons of options out there to properly fit your car windows and filter out those harmful rays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy