The Munsters: Rob Zombie Offers First Look at Family's Iconic Mockingbird Lane Home

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters is currently in pre-production, but while fans may have a bit of a wait before they get to see anything from the project in terms of a trailer, that doesn't mean they aren't getting a little look behind the scenes at the detail and work going into the project. On Monday, Zombie took to Instagram to share a first look at an important part of the project, the iconic Munster family home on Mockingbird Lane.

