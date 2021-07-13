The Munsters: Rob Zombie Offers First Look at Family's Iconic Mockingbird Lane Home
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters is currently in pre-production, but while fans may have a bit of a wait before they get to see anything from the project in terms of a trailer, that doesn't mean they aren't getting a little look behind the scenes at the detail and work going into the project. On Monday, Zombie took to Instagram to share a first look at an important part of the project, the iconic Munster family home on Mockingbird Lane.comicbook.com
