Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gwinnett deputy rescues five people involved in accident while on vacation in Florida

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQkAA_0av5wUx000

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his actions off the clock and in another state.

Lieutenant Keith Cofer was on vacation in Ormond Beach, Florida when he witnessed a serious car accident that caused a truck to flip, trapping one person underneath, ejecting three others. One other person was also involved in the accident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cofer was the first responder on the scene and began by freeing the person trapped underneath the truck.

Once they were freed, he began providing aid to the three people thrown 30 feet from the truck. Once he made sure everyone was alright, he waited with them until the ambulance arrived.

“Every day our deputies are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed,” said Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor. “I take pride in knowing that our GCSO deputies fulfill their calling of helping the preservation of life.”

All five people have since recovered from their injuries thanks to Cofer’s help.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ormond Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Ormond Beach, FL
Accidents
Gwinnett County, GA
Accidents
County
Gwinnett County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Gcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: UN says COVID worse this year for poor nations

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths. Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing Monday to the U.N. Security Council that these...

Comments / 8

Community Policy