Gwinnett deputy rescues five people involved in accident while on vacation in Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his actions off the clock and in another state.

Lieutenant Keith Cofer was on vacation in Ormond Beach, Florida when he witnessed a serious car accident that caused a truck to flip, trapping one person underneath, ejecting three others. One other person was also involved in the accident.

Cofer was the first responder on the scene and began by freeing the person trapped underneath the truck.

Once they were freed, he began providing aid to the three people thrown 30 feet from the truck. Once he made sure everyone was alright, he waited with them until the ambulance arrived.

“Every day our deputies are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed,” said Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor. “I take pride in knowing that our GCSO deputies fulfill their calling of helping the preservation of life.”

All five people have since recovered from their injuries thanks to Cofer’s help.

