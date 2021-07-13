The Surprising Reason Miller Lite Is Trending On Twitter
While a YouGov poll of the 20 most popular beers in America didn't exactly rank Miller Lite as one of the top ten beers in the country (it is currently ranked 15th as of this writing), the beer is making waves on social media for an unorthodox reason. In a bid to prevent the Texas Legislature from voting on a bill that has raised the eyebrows of civil rights groups and voting rights advocates (via The Texas Tribune), House Democrats decided to leave the state and fly to Washington D.C.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0