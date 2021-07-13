The Surprising Reason Miller Lite Is Trending On Twitter

Nutty Bars, a nostalgic, chocolate and peanut butter after-school treat for many, have been around for us to indulge in for decades. Okay, they may not be the most nutritious snack out there, but surely they were definitely one of the most delicious. Released in 1964, the crunchy wafer bars layered with peanut butter creme and covered in fudge were one of the first multipack creations by Little Debbie snack company. They're still so beloved that they remain as one of the three top-selling Little Debbie varieties (per Little Debbie). Yet, how much do you really know about these indulgent little treats that have become one of the best Little Debbie snacks out there?