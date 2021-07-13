FIN: Eli Roth Shark Doc Is A Global Warning
FIN, the new documentary directed by Eli Roth and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, launches on discovery+. In a lot of ways, this is a horror film. No, not because of sharks taking the big focus. It’s because of what fishermen are doing to sharks in general. It is a global shanda that we are not doing enough! Listen, I’ve been scared of sharks since before I watched Jaws for the first time. What we–as a people–are doing to sharks is harmful and it needs to stop. Shark oil is being used for skin care products and vaccines when plant-based alternatives exist. And what’s more? Corporations do not need to disclose their inclusion in:www.solzyatthemovies.com
