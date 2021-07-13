FIN: Eli Roth Shark Doc Is A Global Warning

Discovery Channel, National Geographic and many news media outlets have a common way to generate their ratings and profits from their viewers and listeners around this time every year. Discovery Channel leads the way with Shark Week, and others follow with their own versions. According to Discovery Channel's code of ethics, "Discovery strives to be the global leader in real life entertainment, serving passionate fans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains." However, they have as of late been failing to live up to this with their Shark Week programs as has National Geographic and major news media outlets. All three have shark programs that embrace the Jaws image of sharks, maintained by the news media since the movie first appeared in 1975 based on Peter Benchley's book.