Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 2, 11A East Campus. Buster Bighead is just the dog you're looking for! With a heart as big as his head, this guy makes sure there's no shortage of love when he's around. While that big head is full of love, he could use a little help in the thoughts department. He doesn't know his own strength and is eager to learn some manners to help him be the best boy he can be. Buster has something called Entropion. It's a condition with his eye that has been taken care of while he was at the shelter but we would be very happy to discuss this with you in further detail. If you're looking for a little love and a lotta dog, come meet Buster! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.