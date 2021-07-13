Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Health calendar — July 13

By Susan Guynn
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 13 days ago

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.

Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. July 16, 23 and 30, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. July 17, at Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 per person. All ages. Ice cream included. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 3 p.m. July 17, at Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. July 18 and 31, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Medicare Planning Webinar — noon to 1 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 19, presented by Sterling Financial Management, Frederick. Covers how Medicare enrollment works, when to apply, what is and is not covered and how to plan for future health care costs. Free. To register, visit www.sterlingfm.com/events or call 301-733-7777.

COPD Coping Workshop: Pulmonary Function Tests — 9:30 a.m. July 21, Frederick Health Toll House Library, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Presented by Lisa Ptronchak-Giles, CRT. Free, and sponsored in partnership with the Better Breathers Club, a support group for people with chronic lung diseases. Pre-registration required. https://tinyurl.com/z4bu9ca9.

MISCELLANY

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

— 5 to 7 p.m. July 16, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont

— 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays in July, Pfizer, must be 12+ years old, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick

— noon to 2 p.m., July 13, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine — 4 to 7 p.m Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 800 Oak St. (entrance off Himes Avenue), Frederick. Visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/COVIDVaccine for other locations.

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4 to 5:30 p.m. first Sunday of the month, except in July when the meeting is 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 18, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com for more information.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

July 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade

July 28 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

July 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursday every other month, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. July 15, Sept. 16, Nov. 18. RSVP required, interpreters available with advance notice. http://tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.

Comments / 0

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
237
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Health Clinics#Health Plan#Byo#Rocky Point Creamery#Medicare Planning Webinar#Crt#The Better Breathers Club#Masters Pharmacy#Vigilant Hose Co#Worman#Mill Court#Cascade#Bush Creek Church#Support Group#Care Clinic Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Yoga
Related
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Daily calendar for July 24, weekend

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
ReligionPioneer Press

Literary calendar for the week of July 18

Lutheran pastor discusses his book “United States of Grace,” in which he reveals the worst experiences of his 43-year life, including nearly being lynched, coming out as queer to an unsafe family, spending more than a year in solitary confinement, and becoming homeless at age 13. Yet he loves this country and explains how one can be both patriotic and fearless in reckoning with race, homophobia and class. In conversation with University of Nebraska-Omaha professor and bestselling author Marya Hornbacher. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, presented by Magers & Quinn. Live-stream on Facebook and YouTube.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Loveland Faith Calendar for July 23

These Loveland area churches that have reached out with news or information about how people can access services. First United Presbyterian Church of Loveland will host Singing Socials at 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, outside at 3220 Beech Drive, Loveland, across the street from Benson Sculpture Park. Bring a picnic dinner and join in for social time and singing. Happens rain or shine. Email hymn requests to Angela at admin@1ston4th.com.
Halifax, VAyourgv.com

CHURCH CALENDAR: Friday, July 16

Abiding Branch Christian Ministries: Church service begins at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Wallace M. Pierce. Mid-day prayer is held on Wednesday at 65 Main St, Halifax. Bible study is at 7 p.m., by dialing 917-900-1022, access code 3654220. Believer’s Apostolic: Church is in the park at Occoneechee State Park, Clarksville....
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Shelter, theater, equine therapy

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the...
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

July 14 - Community Calendar

Joe Justice in concert: Indian Trails Park, shares entrance road with Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Aboite Township Fire Department sells hot dogs, soft drinks and chips. Concerts on the Green are sponsored by the Aboite Township Trustee’s Office.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks Country: Calendar July 14

Now through Aug. 21, the public is invited to play BARN-opoly by visiting farmers markets, farm stores, ice cream shops, wineries, an alpaca farm and a general store. Find the map at berksag.org/barnopoly. July 16. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Summer Food Fest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., GIANT Expo Hall at the...
Public HealthWinchester Star

Open Forum: The delta variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

COVID case counts have been falling. Restrictions have been removed, and the public health emergency is winding down. The COVID vaccine campaign has been a huge success. That has all been in the news…appropriately so…for the last two months. The Governor’s emergency order expired June 30th, and the Health Commissioner’s emergency restriction expires on July 25th. Masks are no longer needed in most places, and life is returning toward normal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy