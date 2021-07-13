Health calendar — July 13

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.

Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. July 16, 23 and 30, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. July 17, at Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 per person. All ages. Ice cream included. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 3 p.m. July 17, at Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. July 18 and 31, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Medicare Planning Webinar — noon to 1 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 19, presented by Sterling Financial Management, Frederick. Covers how Medicare enrollment works, when to apply, what is and is not covered and how to plan for future health care costs. Free. To register, visit www.sterlingfm.com/events or call 301-733-7777.

COPD Coping Workshop: Pulmonary Function Tests — 9:30 a.m. July 21, Frederick Health Toll House Library, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Presented by Lisa Ptronchak-Giles, CRT. Free, and sponsored in partnership with the Better Breathers Club, a support group for people with chronic lung diseases. Pre-registration required. https://tinyurl.com/z4bu9ca9.

MISCELLANY

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

— 5 to 7 p.m. July 16, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont

— 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays in July, Pfizer, must be 12+ years old, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick

— noon to 2 p.m., July 13, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine — 4 to 7 p.m Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 800 Oak St. (entrance off Himes Avenue), Frederick. Visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/COVIDVaccine for other locations.

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4 to 5:30 p.m. first Sunday of the month, except in July when the meeting is 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 18, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com for more information.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

July 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade

July 28 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

July 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursday every other month, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. July 15, Sept. 16, Nov. 18. RSVP required, interpreters available with advance notice. http://tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.