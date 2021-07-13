The Monster Collection Arrives on 3-Disc Blu-ray Set

While it may not be Friday the 13th, Tuesday the 13th is still shaping up to be a great day for horror fans, as we have a ton of great Blu-ray and DVD releases to look forward to. For all you Phans out there, Well Go USA has put together a new box set celebrating the Phantasm series, complete with a replica silver sphere to boot, and for those of you who have been looking forward to Scream Factory’s Collector’s Edition Blu of the House of Wax remake, your wait is nearly over. In terms of new horrors headed home this week, Held, Monster Seafood Wars, Queen of Spades and The Night (2020) are being released on Tuesday as well. And if you happened to miss it in theaters or on HBO Max earlier this year, you can finally catch up with the new Mortal Kombat tomorrow on a variety of formats.