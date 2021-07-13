The Monster Collection Arrives on 3-Disc Blu-ray Set
The Monster Collection, featuring both Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters and The Frankenstein Complex, arrives on a 3-disc Blu-ray set. Phil Tippett had one job to do in 1993: dinosaur supervisor for Jurassic Park. Alas, the fences failed, people died, and John Hammond would never live to see his dream come true. And yet, this film would be groundbreaking because it changed the future of blockbuster filmmaking. There’s also the fact that I wouldn’t be doing what I do but this is another story for another day. Tippett appears in both documentaries which the focus on him coming in the 2019 film.www.solzyatthemovies.com
Comments / 0