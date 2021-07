The Marlins should have Sandy Alcantara on the trade market, just as the Reds should have Luis Castillo and the Rockies should have German Marquez. There is no joy in recommending that your favorite team should shop its ace. But context matters. The current market is bereft of controllable, high-end starters. So any club willing to move one might find it can turn $1 of value into a $1.50 return — and none of these starters should be traded without their current club being overwhelmed.