Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

‘Covid has been a big catalyst’: universities plan for post-pandemic life

By Sally Weale and Richard Adams
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WhfH_0av5uKIY00

Manchester University this week became the first institution to confirm that lectures will remain permanently online, and responses to enquiries by the Guardian suggest it is unlikely to be the last, with many vice-chancellors keen to retain and build on changes wrought by the pandemic.

The lifting of Covid restrictions on 19 July, announced by the government this week, will allow for a full return to face-to-face teaching in higher education , but university leaders are keen not to overpromise. Soaring infection rates aside, many staff believe digital initiatives adopted in a state of emergency should be kept as they enhance the student experience.

Large lectures in cavernous theatres will be cut back, as will the traditional three-hour exam. Vice-chancellors say the shift to online assessments has been a positive of the pandemic experience, with universities such as Cambridge and Warwick already announcing their intention to stick with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBTML_0av5uKIY00
The Learning Hub at the new Waterside campus at University of Northampton. Many institutions are now prioritising investment in a digital estates rather than physical facilities. Photograph: John Robertson/The Guardian

In the long term, many in the sector predict a shift in investment away from shiny and expensive new campuses to the digital estate. Sceptics see it as a way of cutting costs before a further funding squeeze, while universities insist it is not a cheap option.

The immediate challenge will be winning over students, who are craving human contact after spending months learning in their bedrooms. Despite being far more technologically advanced than their institutions, the overwhelming feedback is they want the full campus experience and plenty of face-to-face interaction – just as universities start to move online.

“Some universities are saying some things will be moved permanently online, and there are genuinely some students for whom that’s worked well,” said Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute thinktank. “But the difficulty for universities is that students are very keen for the face-to-face stuff to come back. You can only push technology so far. What really matters for students is human beings and having a sense of belonging. If it’s all online you just don’t get that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vruh_0av5uKIY00
Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor at Sussex University, says there continues to be a strong clamour for face-to-face delivery of lectures. Photograph: Stuart Robinson/Sussex University

Adam Tickell, the vice-chancellor at Sussex University, said it was too soon to tell what permanent change the pandemic had brought. “My guess is we’re not suddenly going to get a new model overnight. Last March we had a very rapid transformation, and over the course of the last 15 months since the quality of online provision has improved as people have adapted to the technology.

“But there continues to be a very strong rationale for the kind of education we were offering before the pandemic. Obviously seminars and labs are much better when there is a small group of people interacting. But even for lectures, when you are lecturing, every lecture is interactive – you know when you are giving a terrible lecture or a good one because the body language is there, you feed off the students and they feed off you.”

Sheffield Hallam’s vice-chancellor, Chris Husbands, has banned the common phrase “blended learning” from senior leadership discussions to describe a hybrid online and in-person teaching programme . He says the term is “a completely useless way to describe what’s happening” and that universities need a “new language” to describe the future learning experience.

“As long as you say lectures are online, it perpetuates the notion that the entire student experience is online. When students say they want lectures, it’s not that they want to have lectures, they want to go for coffee with their mates after it and talk about it. They want to engage. So what you really need to do is say, how do you most effectively use your campus to stimulate engagement? ” Lectures are in any case “pretty ineffective” for teaching, he added.

“I’ve got some letters from students saying ‘I don’t want to come back on campus’, and I’ve got some letters saying ‘I want to come back a lot’. And the bit I think we are struggling with at the moment is: where can we give choice?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKNug_0av5uKIY00
The Forge student accommodation at Sheffield Hallam University saw a rise in Covid cases among its students, but some still want to return to campus. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Husbands acknowledged that value for money would be a key concern for students who have felt short-changed by the lack of in-person teaching. “We’ve had more students raising it with us this year than ever before. I think that there has been a shift in perception, and that’s not going to go away.”

By the time the pandemic hit last year, Northampton University had already embedded a new way of teaching called “active blended learning”, combining online teaching materials with face-to-face education.

“A lot of universities are now only catching up with where we were three or four years ago,” said Northampton’s vice-chancellor, Nick Petford. “Universities and students have got used to the idea of more of a blended online learning approach. Personally I think that’s a good thing. So I would imagine that there’s going to be much more emphasis placed on this in all universities going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255LoR_0av5uKIY00
Nick Petford, vice-chancellor Northampton University, says ‘universities and students have got used to the idea of more of a blended online learning approach’. Photograph: Northampton University

“What we are experimenting with now are things like virtual reality and augmented reality for students, particularly in healthcare and nursing. We were going down this route anyway, but Covid has been a big catalyst.”

Petford also predicts the shift online will open up opportunities in the international student market. Instead of having to travel halfway around the world to a UK university, they will be able to study from their home countries, making it a cheaper, more accessible option to more young people. He also foresees a more aggressive market developing from private providers who can charge a cheaper price for a hybrid digital and physical course, leading to increased competition among traditional bricks and mortar universities.

While some universities look ahead to bright, digital futures, others foresee a slow evolution rather than revolution. “I’m not a great believer that there’s going to be some kind of mass revolution in the way universities operate,” said Sir David Bell, the vice-chancellor at Sunderland University. “Partly because we have a tried and tested approach and generally students like it.”

Mary Curnock Cook, a university admissions expert who is chairing an independent commission on students, said there were nerves about freshers’ events in September and fears about “uncorking” social contact among students deprived of it for so long, but socialisation was a vital part of the learning and university experience. On assessments, she predicted “more open book exams, take home exams and projects that students do over a 24-hour period. Universities are realising these can be much more realistic ways of students demonstrating their knowledge and their ability to apply their knowledge.”

Not every university will want to speed ahead with change. “It will be interesting to see how many universities capitalise and amplify the benefits that have been gained from having to work online, and those that find it easier to revert back to pre-Covid practices,” said Curnock Cook. “I really worry that some universities will be heaving a huge sigh of relief and thinking, we can go back to the way we were.”

‘I’d love to have in-person lectures’

Rhian Shillabeer has just finished her second year as an undergraduate at the University of Kent. While she understands why campuses were closed during the pandemic, she’s unhappy that some restrictions will remain into her third and final year.

“I would love to have in-person lectures, but a lot of universities, including Kent now, are saying that some things will be online for the first term at least. They’ve said it might be a blended approach. Politics, my department, is massive, it’s one of the biggest at Kent. For bigger departments like mine there will be online lectures because it’s apparently not safe to have 300 people in a lecture hall, but we can have 30,000 people at Wimbledon. I’m not happy with that at all,” Shillabeer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SY15_0av5uKIY00
University of Kent student, Rhian Shillabeer, said her second year experience had been ‘pretty rubbish’ with no in-person teaching. Photograph: Tim Stubbings

Shillabeer’s second year as a student has been “pretty rubbish”, with no in-person teaching or use of university facilities, while working from home with four others in a “claustrophobic” shared house.

The coming year promises to be better, with in-person seminars and a normal social life promised, despite lectures remaining online. “But if all restrictions are set to end in the middle of July, and I go back in the last week of September, it doesn’t sit right with me that the government can get rid of all restrictions but my university will still have them,” she said.

“To make students pay nearly £10,000 for something universities have a choice whether or not to implement, it’s not fair. I’m not happy to pay that much. In my first year I was happy to pay that much because I was getting everything that was promised to me. But I’m not getting everything that was promised to me this year, even though it could be.”

Shillabeer wrote a letter of protest that gained nearly 300 signatures from her fellow students. “I sent that to the vice-chancellor and high-up people, and I got a response that swept it under the rug. It was: yes we get how you are feeling, bye. There wasn’t any invitation to speak more about it,” she said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#Sheffield University#University Of Cambridge#University Of Sunderland#Manchester University#University Of Northampton#Sussex University#Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Generation COVID: pregnancy, birth and postnatal life in the pandemic

What was it like to be pregnant, to give birth and to look after a baby in the middle of a pandemic? For this Insights article, photographer and researcher of visual cultures James Clifford Kent teamed up with developmental psychologist Sarah Lloyd-Fox to write about what they learned from the people they met while conducting their research projects. James begins the story with a very personal take on the issue.
InternetBBC

Covid: 'The shift to online has been life-changing'

An author who is largely housebound believes some consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have made them "feel like a member of society again". Jase Puddicombe, 27, from Nottingham, lives with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and hypermobile spectrum disorder (HSD). Jase says the shift of services from in-person to online, such as...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Teaching has been 'lonely at times' during pandemic

"To be able to have a chat and when someone's having a bad day, just to be able to share those emotions." That's what teachers have missed most within the "little family" at Ysgol Cynwyl Elfed where staff have sometimes felt isolated in separate bubbles. Headteacher Geraldine Jenkins believes Covid...
Public HealthThe American Genius

How a study on a 35-hour workweek will impact post-pandemic life

As we approach an “after” phase of pandemic life, many companies are asking for science on how to envision a new normal for the workforce. As experts warn of a silent mental health pandemic in the aftermath of COVID, employee wellbeing is top of mind for proactive companies, especially for those already losing employees to “The Great Resignation.”
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Succession Planning In Your Post-Pandemic Talent Management Framework

President of McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world. Getting succession planning right was already a challenge pre-pandmic. Today, with talent scarcer than ever, it is an even higher priority for most organizations. HR should not underestimate the complexity involved and the important linkages with other HR programs. Succession planning is a key part of any business continuity program, and the pandemic helped us realize how critical it is.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pandemic model predicts big national COVID surge

BOSTON — By October, the U.S. could be mired in yet another Covid surge, this one especially concentrated in areas of the country where vaccination rates are low. And a new model projects upwards of 400,000 cases a day are possible. “There are some big surges coming back,” said Katriona...
Public HealthPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Meet post-Covid challenges with careful, thoughtful planning

Send your leadership and team questions to Marcia Daszko at md@mdaszko.com. She works with boards, C-suite leaders and teams to pivot, innovate, accelerate and achieve bold results never before imagined. A provocative keynote and virtual speaker, strategic Deming advisor/consultant for 25+ years, she is the bestselling author of the book “Pivot Disrupt Transform.” She can be reached at www.mdaszko.com.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Mandatory vaccines for students to attend lectures ‘hugely discriminatory’, universities union says

Proposals for mandatory Covid vaccinations for university students have triggered a sharp backlash, with one union saying they would be “hugely discriminatory”, while Labour branded the idea a “barrier to learning”.Downing Street did not rule out a requirement for proof of double-jabbed status to attend lectures and move into halls of residence, amid growing concern about comparatively low levels of take-up of vaccines among younger Britons.Boris Johnson is said to have floated the idea during a virtual meeting from his self-isolation at Chequers, when he is said to have been “raging” about NHS England figures showing one-third of 18...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes buried after flight with caviar and champagne

The ashes of Hungarian-born female actor Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor’s ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous Hungarian actors,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy