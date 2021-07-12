Wesley Sykes was arrested on a traffic stop in Lee County Florida

On Sunday May 2, 2021, Wesley Sykes, DOB 5/8/1984, was arrested on a traffic stop in Lee County Florida. Sykes was charged with two (2) misdemeanors and arrested on a Fugitive Warrant based on charges by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had been notified by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office that Sykes was in the Cape Coral area of Lee County. The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office warrants stemmed from charges related to a series of thefts by Sykes.