Channel 4 to launch platform tapping into boom in true crime series

By Lanre Bakare Arts and culture correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvsMM_0av5uATI00
Jeffrey Epstein Photograph: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Channel 4 is launching a new platform dedicated to true crime programming as it attempts to respond to the boom in popularity of the genre, which it says is being driven by younger audiences.

True Crime on 4 will launch in the autumn with shows including Surviving Jeffrey Epstein sitting alongside commissions such as Murder in the Alps, a three-part series about the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier in 2012 .

Similar to the Walter Presents strand of Channel 4 content, True Crime on 4 will offer a mix of commissions, archive and acquisitions on Channel 4, All 4 and its social media accounts, as it attempts to reach fans of the genre that has gone from niche to mainstream in the last decade.

The popularity of true crime has been driven by hits such as the Serial podcast and shows including The Jinx and Netflix’s Tiger King, which is one of the most popular shows in its history, and dubbed the “ show that’s getting us through quarantine ” because of its addictive appeal.

However, true crime’s fixation with the darker aspects of humanity has also been called morally dubious and potentially dangerous.

Victim’s families and survivors have criticised some true crime shows for digging up past trauma, with critics saying victims are treated as fodder and “ fuel for people’s fascination ”.

Danny Horan, the head of factual at Channel 4, said the broadcaster’s new strand would be a “destination” for fans of the genre and feature new shows every fortnight, with 150 hours of programming available.

He put the recent interest in true crime down to film-makers using drama tropes in their documentaries, and a general lift in the quality of shows coming from the genre.

“We’re finding audiences can engage with more layered and complex stories and not just turn up for a gruesome retelling of a crime,” Horan said. “I also think it’s partly because people have always been interested in real-world extraordinary events or people. Just look at most great titles in film and TV of recent times, almost all are based on a true story or event. That’s not a coincidence.”

Channel 4 confirmed new commissions for True Crime on 4 would include Bling Ring, a three-part documentary about the notorious crimes of a group of teenagers who stole from Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities, and inspired the 2013 Sofia Coppola film.

Other offerings are I, Sniper: The Washington Killers, a six-parter on the killing spree of John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo who terrorised residents of Maryland, Washington and Virginia over a three-week period in 2002.

True Crime on 4 will also feature acquisitions from Vice, including the second series of The Devil You Know about the cult leader Sherry J Shriner, and wrestling documentary Dark Side of the Ring.

