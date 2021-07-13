Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bellevue edtech startup DreamBox Learning adds 5 executives

By Alex Halverson
bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation technology startup DreamBox Learning recently added five executives, capping off a year of "record" growth, the Bellevue-based company announced Monday. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joined the company as chief product officer, Ronit Peled as chief people officer, Jason Sinquefield as senior vice president of sales and partnerships, Michael Savitz as senior vice president of operations, and Tracy Kleine as vice president of marketing.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Edtech#Personalized Learning#Learning Analytics#Dreambox Learning#Amazon Com Inc#Alexa Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessaithority.com

Cardinality.ai Adds NASCIO Technology Champion Kevin Jones To Executive Team

Jones, Former Indiana DCS CIO, joins Cardinality as COO. Cardinality.ai is pleased to announce Kevin Jones as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A GovTech100 company, Cardinality.ai serves over 10 million U.S. constituents by providing purpose-built SaaS solutions for state and local government agencies. Jones is an outcome-focused professional with...
Businessaithority.com

BlackSky Adds Seasoned Executive James Tolonen to Its Leadership Team

Corporate Finance Leader to Join Geospatial Intelligence Company’s Board. BlackSky Holdings, Inc. a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, announced that James Tolonen will join its Board of Directors. Mr. Tolonen is a seasoned finance and business strategy advisor with significant experience advising high growth, public companies.
BusinessFast Company

What executives can learn from creatives and influencers

Over the course of my career, I have been lucky enough to build toward 10,000 hours of experience across a number of industries and disciplines including media, technology, geopolitics, and finance. (My first job was as an institutional investment banker at Citigroup.) What has enabled me to almost seamlessly move between these rather differentiated disciplines and industries has been being able to build on best practices across these seemingly unrelated industries. My experiences in the creative fields have consistently powered my technology-driven dreams and visions.
Electronicssiliconangle.com

Nextech plans to launch augmented reality NFT creator program

Augmented reality company Nextech AR Solutions Inc. today announced plans to launch an AR nonfungible token creator program to let customers take advantage of the emerging new class of digital collectibles. NFTs are a type of cryptocurrency asset representing a digital item such as artwork, images, videos and in-game items....
Businesssiliconangle.com

Fintech startup Solarisbank raises $224M and acquires rival

Financial technology startup Solarisbank AG today said that it has closed a $224 million funding round at a $1.65 billion valuation and announced plans to acquire a competing startup called Contis Group Ltd. The $1.65 billion valuation means Solarisbank is now valued at more than four times what it was...
BusinessFast Company

How 15+ tech companies are transitioning back to the office (or not)

After big tech companies like Facebook and Google spent billions on cool office spaces and perks designed to keep workers at the office, those workers were suddenly able to do their jobs closer to home life and family during the pandemic. Office work was no longer the default, and many employees liked that.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: FM Global Expands Executive Team; Pie Insurance Adds 3 Executives

Rhode Island-based commercial property insurer FM Global is making executive management team changes, moving seasoned leaders within the company into newly created roles. Bret N. Ahnell, executive vice president and a 34-year veteran of the company, has been named chief operating officer and will run insurance operations globally. He has previously managed FM Global’s staff operations and most recently its Americas operations. He joined the company in 1987 as a loss prevention consultant in Los Angeles, and advanced to hold various positions, including district manager and operations manager. Prior to his current role, he was senior vice president, Western division manager. He will report to Malcolm C. Roberts, who was recently named president, effective Aug. 1, 2021.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Weave Adds Three Executives to C Suite

Matt Hillary, Wendy Harper and Matt Hyde complete Weave’s executive expansion to match its continued growth trajectory in 2021. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business, announced the addition of three experienced and proven leaders to its executive team under the guidance of Weave’s new Chief Executive Officer Roy Banks.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

RxBenefits adds key national executives to its board, continues employee expansion

Local pharmacy benefits optimizer RxBenefits has added two industry veterans to its board of directors and is in the midst of a large hiring push for 2021. New board appointments include Rick Jelinek, a former executive vice president at CVS Health and Aetna and former chief executive officer of OptumHealth. He will serve as board chairman for RxBenefits. The second addition to the board is Kristi Savacool, former CEO of Aon Hewitt.
Softwarebizwest.com

TeamSnap adds executives

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a sports management software platform for amateur athletes and teams, has hired a new chief financial officer and a new vice president of product and design. New CFO Joyce Bell previously held the same role with software firms PrismHR and Brand Networks. Michael Fox, the vice...
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Study At Home, an e-Learning startup poised to grow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Study At Home is an e-Learning startup valued at 75 Million USD as of July 2021. With an eye on business expansion, the company plans to expand its operations through possible tie-ups with national and international service providers in the areas of online education. Study At Home is a recognized startup by the Government of India and has a network of over 100 educators teaching over 50,000 students spread across India, Pakistan, Nepal, BangladeshUAE.
Worldaithority.com

Israel AI-Based Learning Startup MagniLearn Chosen By Microsoft To Impact Education

After concluding deals with public and private school networks in Israel, Korea and Japan, EdTech startup MagniLearn formed by AI researchers from Hebrew University in Jerusalem, has been selected by Microsoft Israel in its AI for Good Acceleration Program, as the most promising startup innovation in the field EdTech. MagniLearn...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Edtech Startup CareerNinja Raises Pre-Seed From Unitus Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CareerNinja has recently raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from Unitus Ventures. The AI-powered edtech platform democratizes quality learning at affordable rates for anyone seeking to upskill. AI allows each course...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Surging Cincinnati startup raising $20M to fuel growth, adds to C-suite

A Cincinnati startup building out a high-profile network of charging stations for electric cars is raising millions to help fuel its growth. Downtown-based Electrada, which installs, owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations, has raised more than $11.9 million as part of a total equity offering worth $20 million, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Edtech Startup Braingroom Raises INR 1.5 Cr From IAN, Social Alpha And Startup Oasis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Braingroom, a multilingual online learning platform focused on students from lower and middle-income families, announced on Monday to have raised INR 1.5 crore from IAN. Social Alpha and Startup Oasis joined the round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy