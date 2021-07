If the Big 12 were to dissolve, what would happen to Kansas? Is the Kansas football program attractive enough to help the Jayhawks land in a good conference?. It was a typical hot summer day in the Midwest a slight breeze, but overall nothing out of the normal. The day progressed forward and if you have an analogue clock the second hand ticked away. As it became mid afternoon it was as if time stood still as news is reported by the Houston Chronicle cited an unmanned college official stated an announcement would be made in the next several weeks regarding Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC.