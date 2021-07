The trial for former New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Wheeler once again has been postponed. Per the Seattle Times:. A King County spokesman said Thursday the trial is now set for Oct. 21. The trial had an initial date of June 1 and then was later moved back to Aug. 26. The trial was moved because the case setting hearing was moved back to Aug. 28, which then also moved back the omnibus hearing to Sept. 23 and then the trial date.