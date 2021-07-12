Best Food Items in Minecraft

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you just moved into your first apartment and are outfitting your kitchen from scratch, or you’re a seasoned pro streamlining down to only the best pots and pans, the absolute must-haves are actually quite limited. You don’t need a 10-piece cookware set, and you especially don’t need a nonstick cookware set (Never. Never ever!). You really only need six pots and pans to cook everything your heart desires. So we went through our product tests to find the categories that are core to cooking: sheet pans, nonstick pans, cast-iron skillets, Dutch ovens, stainless-steel frying pans, and stockpots. Below we’ve compiled the best in each category for the ultimate guide to the best pots and pans, because we believe the best cookware set is one you arrange yourself.