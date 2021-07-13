LeBron James Is Headed to Fortnite
Lebron James has officially shared the reveal of his long-awaited Fortnite skin, which will be available for players to purchase starting on July 14th. Rumors swirled about the NBA star’s appearance in the game after internal documents at Epic’s trial against Apple revealed that the company was planning to bring LeBron into the world of Fortnite through its Icon Series. LeBron will be receiving multiple skins, with the first being called LeBron James. This features gold-plated shoulders and a floating crown above his head. He also dons all of his championship rings, one for each of the NBA Championships he has won over the course of his career.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 1