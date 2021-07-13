Vehicle Services Temporarily Unavailable at County Clerk Offices Due to System Issue
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises Kentuckians that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues. County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling. “Our team of programmers is working...www.marshallcountydaily.com
