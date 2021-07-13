Vehicle Services Temporarily Unavailable at County Clerk Offices Due to System Issue

Due to positive COVID tests, the Milam County Tax Office will be closed today. Starting on July 22, we will be closed to the public thru the month of July. Plans are to reopen on August 2, 2021. If needed, we will update days and times. Customer service representatives will be available by phone, starting July 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If no answer, please leave a message and someone will return your call as soon as possible.