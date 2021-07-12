Cancel
Pokémon GO – Charmander Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Charmander be Shiny

By Kyle Hanson
attackofthefanboy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of Gen 1 starters (for the most part) continues in Pokémon GO with Charmander Spotlight Hour. These weekly events focus on one particular Pokémon and offer an extra bonus to enjoy. The Fire type starter will be spawning everywhere once things kick off, offering a great chance to catch Shiny Charmander. But to get one and enjoy everything about the event you need to know how to prepare and what to do. Here’s our Charmander Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in July 2021.

