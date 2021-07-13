Vaccinations are up, COVID-19 is down

Vaccinations continue to tick upward in Richland County as active COVID-19 cases have reached a new low since the pandemic began. “I’m very happy to report for the first time in over a year, Richland County is down to zero active cases. It’s an exciting milestone for us. We are still being cautious about the variants, still being diligent and watching that,” said Kayla Carlson, Richland County Health Department health services director at the Tuesday, July 6 Richland County Commission meeting.