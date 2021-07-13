Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.04 Patch Notes

DOOM Eternal has today launched its 6.1 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this update. While the title’s July 8 update mainly focused on fixes and buffs to the Precision Bolt + Ballista in Battlemode, this update more focuses on fixes for the game’s Campaign mode. There are a few Battlemode fixes as well, though much less substantial this time around. Still, fixes are always good for the health of the game going forward, as you wouldn’t want to run into one on an Ultra Nightmare run. Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s been changed with the Campaign and more in DOOM Eternal update 6.1!