Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Where to Find Vespoid

By Victor Vellas
attackofthefanboy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are already in the search for some of the Vespoid creatures, it means you are in the process of making some of the finest gear Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has to offer. A lot of end-game equipment requires both the respective Monster’s materials, but also some parts of the Vespoid bugs that you’ve known and love (or hate) for a long time in the Monster Hunter franchise. Below we are taking a look at where exactly you can find them, but be warned there will be some spoilers, since the appearance of these insects is heavily tied to late-game story events.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#The Monster#Monsties#Wings Of Ruins#Nintendo Switch And Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
FIFATheSixthAxis

What We Played #507 – NEO: The World Ends With You, Monster Hunter Stories 2 & F1 2021

It’s my birthday, and while there is always an option on crying should I want to, I decided instead to spend time with my family and play some video games instead. Primary amongst those games has been NEO: The World Ends With You and Monster Hunter Stories 2, both of which are filling my world with cel-shaded anime-style wonder. I’m just waiting out Samurai Warriors 5 and the trio will be complete.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 update to fix reported issues introduced with last week’s 1.1.0 update

Capcom will soon release a new Monster Hunter Ruins 2 update on Switch and PC to fix several reported issues. Last week’s free update to Wings of Ruin enabled The Palamute Monstie and introduced several new co-op and submissions. Additionally, the game’s first content update included several bug fixes. Unfortunately, there are still a few issues that need fixing and Capcom has now said it is aware of several bugs.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The Monster Hunter series has seen several amazing entries over the past few years. Back in 2018, Monster Hunter: World brought the series into the spotlight with modernized graphics and an improved story. Though with its deep customization and many complicated features, some people still found it difficult to break into the series. With the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, there’s now an easy point of entry into the franchise. Monster Hunter Stories 2 gives a different spin on the formula while keeping the same magic that makes the series feel so great.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – How To Find Contradictions

The Ace Attorney series has many features that are staples across each of the entries, with most of them revolving around the courtroom itself. Arguably the most common thing throughout the series is where the prosecution brings out a witness and completely turns the tables on you to make you or your client look very guilty. This will require you to find a way out of this trouble by finding some contradictions in the witness’ statement, which this guide will explain how to do in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise And Okami Event Adds Amaterasu Costume

Capcom adds okami be satisfied with Monster Hunter Rise in the game’s latest cross-Capcom collaboration event. The partnership is part of Capcom’s planned series of downloadable additions to the game and was confirmed via Tweet of the official Monster Hunter account. The tweet contained a short trailer in which the...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise is getting a surprise Okami crossover

Monster Hunter Rise’s additional content roadmap continues with a surprising crossover: Okami. This new inclusion, called Capcom Collab 2, brings the main character of Okami, Amaterasu (nicknamed Ammy), to Rise as a Palamute layered armor set on July 30. Back in May, Capcom detailed the future of support for Monster...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.00 Patch Notes

Update 4.00 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 01.030.000. This is Title Update 1.3.0, which adds a ton of new content and includes preparations for the upcoming Siege of Paris expansion. The DLC won’t release until August 12, but there’s a new limited-time event to keep players busy until then. This patch also includes level scaling options, improvements to the skill tree, new skills, and much more. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 4.00.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Beginner tips and tricks for Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5 is a massive musou-style game filled with hundreds of thousands of enemies to defeat, a complex and sprawling story, and more characters than some fighting games. This article covers just a few tips and tricks that will help you get over the initial bombardment of information and start to make this game your own.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Samurai Warriors 5 trailer celebrates the game’s release

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have shared an official launch trailer for Samurai Warriors 5. This latest entry in the series is set during the Sengoku period at the end of the Ōnin War. Players will follow the story of Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, two of the most preeminent military commanders during the period, and get to play as 27 main characters and 10 side characters, including both new and returning warriors. Watch the launch trailer below:
Video GamesSiliconera

Samurai Warriors 5 Second DLC to be Released in August

The second series of DLC for Samurai Warriors 5 will release on August 19, 2021. This series of DLC will include an additional scenario, a total of three new background music tracks, and three different horses. Additionally, this second set of DLC for Samurai Warriors 5 will also distribute three weapon types. Players can pick up the DLC either individually or through the season pass. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tribes of Midgard: What is the Golden Egg Rune and How to Get It

Lots of items and Runes can be found in Tribes of Midgard, none however is as mysterious as the Golden Egg Rune, which is rare to find to say the least. There are a lot of claims, or rather speculations as to what the specific Rune actually does, but it’s safe to say that we haven’t yet seen its actual purpose. Or have we?
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Blightbound is a co-op dungeon crawler launching today on PC and consoles

Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that co-operative dungeon crawler Blightbound is out today on PC and consoles. The game sees you and up to two other friends taking on the abominations of the Blight. Picking one of three roles—warrior, assassin or mage—you’ll venture down from your upgradable mountain refuge and fight a range of mystical enemies. Along the way, you’ll earn loot and fulfil bounties, and increase the abilities of your heroes.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Darksiders III Headlines A Strong Month For Games With Gold

Microsoft this morning announced August’s Games with Gold lineup. If you’ve gotten used to seeing much value in these games in the Game Pass era, you’re not alone. This month’s offerings may change your mind though, at least for now. The biggest game here is Darksiders III. You play as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy