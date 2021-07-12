Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Where to Find Vespoid
If you are already in the search for some of the Vespoid creatures, it means you are in the process of making some of the finest gear Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has to offer. A lot of end-game equipment requires both the respective Monster’s materials, but also some parts of the Vespoid bugs that you’ve known and love (or hate) for a long time in the Monster Hunter franchise. Below we are taking a look at where exactly you can find them, but be warned there will be some spoilers, since the appearance of these insects is heavily tied to late-game story events.attackofthefanboy.com
