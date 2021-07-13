Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Midweek showers and T-storms

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking a system to slide through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday. This low pressure system will bring rain showers and scattered T-storms to our area. Watch for on and off chances of the showers and T-storms to last into Wednesday night. Thursday will feature mainly showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday and Thursday will be our cooler days of the forecast. Highs rebound this weekend with temps reaching back into the 80s and lasting all of next week.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Midwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

A scorcher Tuesday then midweek storms may threaten

Tuesday's high temperatures will likely match Monday's lofty numbers as we expect readings to flirt with 90 before the day is through. Sunshine will mix with some fair-weather clouds at times. Meanwhile, a weak weather disturbance will slip through the area toward the end of the day and some places may get a shower overnight.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Showers and storms will be possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to remain hot and humid. Today, we will have a high of 99, with mostly sunny skies. However, today I cannot rule out a few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 75 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out of the forecast. However, Tuesday, it will be hot and humid again. We will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will remain hot and humid. We will have a high of 99, with real feel values over 100 being possible. Thursday will be a similar forecast. We will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies, and real feel values will be over 100.
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Showers and Storms Possible Most of Monday

Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front gets tied up in our region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid-80s are expected.
EnvironmentClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Two more rounds of potential storms this week

DETROIT – With the weekend storms fresh in our minds, another severe threat is staring at us this week. With temperatures still running slightly above normal and humidity firmly in the muggy range, thunderstorms are definitely in the forecast. But only one of those chances bring a severe threat. By...
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

Hot with scattered storms Monday, dangerous heat sets in by midweek

Showers and storms remain in the forecast today and Tuesday. Chances peak in the mid to late afternoon hours, with heavy rain and gusty winds the primary concerns with any stronger storms. Even with slightly higher storm coverage this afternoon, highs still climb into the low-90s with heat index values near 100 Monday.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Scattered showers and storms Monday, heat by midweek

(WFXR) –Southwest and Central Virginia will have a stormy Monday before a hot weather pattern dominates the region for much of the week ahead. Pockets of fog will linger around for the Monday morning commute before dissipating by the mid-morning hours. A few showers are possible early on, but rain chances will increase during the late morning hours and into the afternoon as a passing front triggers scattered showers and storms in Southwest and Central Virginia.
Environmentwbtw.com

T-storm chances returning on Tuesday

I hope Monday treated you well my friends. Heading into the overnight period partly cloudy skies will settle in with a couple stray showers. Lows will again fall back to the mid 70s. More active weather will be on the way tomorrow though, with storm potential later into the afternoon....

Comments / 0

Community Policy