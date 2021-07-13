Midweek showers and T-storms
We are tracking a system to slide through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday. This low pressure system will bring rain showers and scattered T-storms to our area. Watch for on and off chances of the showers and T-storms to last into Wednesday night. Thursday will feature mainly showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday and Thursday will be our cooler days of the forecast. Highs rebound this weekend with temps reaching back into the 80s and lasting all of next week.www.postbulletin.com
