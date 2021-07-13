Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 1005 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Desert Ridge Marketplace, or near Scottsdale, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Sun City, Sun City West, Cave Creek, Carefree, Papago Park and Piestewa Peak Park. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 145 and 150, and between mile markers 152 and 153. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 202 and 221. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH