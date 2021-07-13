Cancel
10 best self watering planters to help your greenery flourish

By Les Steed
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

Now that things are opening up, the sun’s out and holidays are getting more likely, the chances of you remembering to water all your lockdown houseplants are getting substantially lower. This is where self-watering planters come in.

Self-watering systems vary, but for the most part they’re fancy plant pots that provide a long-term water/nutrient drip feed from a self-contained reservoir – which is usually at the base and feeds the roots directly through transpirational pull – that just needs to be topped up every now and then depending on the weather.

For the purpose of this review, we went for a mix of indoor and outdoor planters that were stylish, quirky or innovative, and would work for both urban and rural spaces.

We filled our modest northwest London garden with everything on the list, followed the set-up instructions and planted some French marigolds in them. Then we left them where the manufacturers said to put them and waited with baited breath to see if anything dried and died.

Read more:

The best self watering planters for 2021 are:

Ikea PS fejö

Best: Overall

A sturdy white pot with a traditional round shape, the PS fejo is a simple design with no real assembly required (we still had our little allen keys on hand just in case though). At 35cm tall and with an outside diameter of 39cm, the floor pot can fit snuggly into pretty much any corner indoors or out. It comes on wheels, so if you have a dog or toddler then you may want to put a little block under it to stop it running away, though they come in handy for when you’re hoovering and want to get undeneath.

The only quirk is the bright orange tip of the watering reservoir which isn’t very subtle and makes it look like someone’s snorkelling around our marigolds. The white gauge stick isn’t as easy to read at a glance as some competitors and it’s a bit plastic-looking for some tastes. Otherwise it’s a great all-rounder for the price, and the marigolds are growing well. We haven’t had to top it up for two weeks either. This one is only available in-store.

Buy now £17.00, Ikea.com

VegTrug self watering kit – 1m classic

Best: For veg

We were disappointed that the kit doesn’t come with its own pot or trough, which is sold separately at Robert Dyas for around £100 for a standing trough, adding an extra layer of expense. This kit is designed as a base insert – however, the tray did work well after we dug out a small trench under one of our existing beds to fit it in.

Designed for growing veg and retaining nutrients, the base assembly is easy and the refill spout sits quite tall above the soil bed with a little covered funnel, which means you’re less likely to spill water all over fragile fledgling vegetable plants when you refill it, and you’re not going to have anything crawling into your reservoir. The meter next to the reservoir pipe is pretty easy to read at a glance, and the unit works well, with water supplies lasting at least two weeks.

Buy now £54.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Lechuza delta 10

Best: For windowsills

The delta 10 is a discreet, yet stylish addition to any home. As with all the Lechuza products we tested, the instructions are limited and most of it’s in German, but the well-illustrated pictures will get you through. Also as with all Lechuza products on this list, the pack comes with nutrient grit that sits on top of the base tray to aid growth, which seems to be working for our test marigolds two weeks on. Be careful that the little red meter straw doesn’t get caught in the sleeve during set-up, as it’s a bit fiddly.

At 13cm x 30cm x 11cm, the delta 10 fits snugly onto an average windowsill and holds three marigolds. We planted two, however, and the reservoir needed a top-up every three to five days, which is easy enough to do due to the well-designed feed/grill on the end – you can just run it under a kitchen tap.

Buy now £23.12, Wayfair.co.uk

Acqua Garden (solar powered) self-watering vertical growing system

Best: For vertical growth

Designed as a vertical grower for edibles and flowers, the Acqua Garden looks like a quirky fountain at first, but once your plants grow out it blooms (we’re not sorry) to look like the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

The AG pumps water up from the base to the top of the tower (which can be rotated) at timed intervals down through the 24 pods and back into the reservoir. The model is improved annually, with the aim of making it the most eco-friendly and resource efficient vertical grower on the market. The current version is solar powered (the panel is on the side of the reservoir), with variable watering settings, a USB port, a rechargeable lithium battery for rainy days and capacity to fit up to 96 plants.

The kit takes one person around 90 minutes to assemble, the illustrated instructions are reasonably clear and you won’t need any tools. The 30-litre reservoir lasts four weeks and the pack includes everything you need including nutrients, a few plants, and coconut husks.

At 1.5m tall, the assembled unit should be placed on solid level ground, like a patio or balcony. Be careful to adjust the feet on the base to counter any tilting before you start as it becomes increasingly obvious if it’s wonky, which affects the auto-water distribution. We also found that it’s easier to build the modular unit before you add the husks so the central support pipes don’t get dislodged.

The Acqua Garden is a good garden feature piece that doesn’t take up much room per the yield, which makes it a practical option for a flat too. The small British business behind it is also hoping to use the profits to develop and donate similar commercial scale models to disaster zones in the near future.

Buy now £345.00, Acquatower.com

Lechuza nido cottage

Best: Hanging basket

The nido cottage hanger is simple enough to put together and took us less than 10 minutes from unboxing to hanging. The wires are attached to the pot with little metal toggles and it can hold 15kg comfortably. The self-watering system is the same as all the other Lechuza models, with the reservoir at the bottom and the little thermometer style meter poking up at the side among your flowers. It held the marigolds well, didn’t leak, and didn’t fall off our wall. The white rattan basket we had fits well with most aesthetics and it was easy to refill while hanging, lasting more than two weeks.

Buy now £39.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Oxypot

Best: For getting industrial

The Oxypot had our gardening-geek senses tingling. The 19-litre pot is a deep water culture (DWC) system, where the roots feed directly into oxygenated nutrient water – it’s basically a little fish tank for plants, aimed at generating maximum yield and fast growth.

The Oxypot and its big brother, the Oxypot XL, which is a big chest version with up to three baskets, work by planting your greenery in net pots that hang into the tank. Roots are constantly fed oxygen and nutrient solution (included) via an “air stone” that’s connected to a quiet electric pump. You’ll need to get some clay pebbles for the basket but otherwise, setup only took 10 minutes.

The joy with this is that there’s no risk of contamination and it does look really cool and futuristic. We’re therefore expecting a decent yield from the tomato we popped in it, which is the Oxypot’s major selling point. There are also lots of growing videos on the company’s YouTube.

The drawbacks on this system are that the valve at the bottom leaks if not screwed on with a spanner. You also need to connect it to a mains socket, which creates a small running cost. Being a DWC beginner unit, there’s also a little fiddling involved with getting the PH level right, which makes it more of a project than others that you needn’t be so attentive to. Also it only holds one plant per basket so it’s not going to be the best for a floral arrangement.

Buy now £30.00, Greenhousesensation.co.uk

Lechuza cube cottage 13

Best: For a patio tree

The 40cm cube cottage (also available in 30 and 50cm) takes 7.5 litres of refill water and is one of the larger units on our list, so we left it outside and stuck a tree in it to complement our marigolds. It’s not dead at time of writing and we haven’t had to water it after two weeks, which is good.

It’s got the same reservoir design as the rest of the Lechuza products – a few cup holder-like bits in the base tray and a thermometer-like float metre that fits snugly down one of the corners via a special sleeve. There’s also a little drainage port at the base for when rain overfills the pot. There’s a nice rattan weave effect casing that fits the ensemble, but be careful to put the inner bucket (which has useful pop-up handles) in there first before you fill the reservoir if you’re on your own, as it’s a bit heavy once filled and without the sleeve it’s pretty obvious that it’s plastic.

Buy now £48.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Wilko clever pots

Best: Budget buy

Wilko recently changed its approach to self waterers with its new clever pots range. The brand has ditched the single-unit idea and now sell the base insert (from £1.50, Wilko.com ) in various sizes that slot easily in the bottom of a Wilko pot (£3, Wilko.com ) with the soil being fed via a drip tray (75p, Wilko.com ) underneath.

The reservoir is subtle and the setup is idiotproof, but there is no gauge other than whether the undertray is wet. This meant our results were inconclusive due to the June rain likely flooding the undertray, but nothing’s dead yet after 2 weeks either way.

Wilko also sells the clever pots as a 50cm long trough ( £2.50 ), as well as hydroballs that you can put in with your soil to retain extra moisture if you’re going to be away for more than a week or two.

The major selling point on this is that it’s by far the most affordable on the list – you can get the whole lot set up for around a fiver, though while there are no major practical problems with it, it is less stylish than the other feeders.

Buy now £3.00, Wilko.com

Capri recycled plastic SWP

Best: For style

The capri is a sturdy, stylish little boutique number with a basic tray reservoir at the bottom. It’s not got a meter, but it does the job pretty well, especially outdoors.

The pots are lightweight and are UV-resistant, having been tested at -30C and up to 60C, so they won’t fade in the sun or crack in frost. They’ve easy to store and come in three different colours (ash, moss green and clay) that blend in well with most garden aesthetics. The company claims it will keep your plants in check “year round”, but it’s best to play it safe and check every few weeks.

Setup was simple – just fill the reservoir from the tap, chuck your soil and flowers in and away you go. If you’re leaving it outside then you can drill through the pot’s pilot drainage holes, otherwise it’s perfectly waterproof and won’t ruin your carpet.

Pots come in four sizes, with prices ranging from £24.99 to £40.

Buy now £24.99, Gardenesque.com

GardenBasix 4 inch self watering planter pots

Best: For multiple house plants

These were the easiest to set up of the bunch – just pop a bit of water in the bottom through the drain port in the lid insert and stick a little plant in it. It took us longer to run the kitchen tap cold than to complete this process, not forgetting to add the little bit of cotton string in the bottom that sucks up the dregs when the reservoir gets low. The outer box, which comes in transparent or opaque versions, is a lightweight, simple 4in x 4in square plastic bucket that is ideal for cacti or a few kitchen herbs.

On the downside there is no meter, so keeping them topped up involves a bit of guesswork, but once a week tends to be fine. We may have accidentally flooded them when we topped them up as it’s not immediately clear how much water we were supposed to add, but the flowers are doing really well regardless.

Buy now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Self-watering planters

We weren’t disappointed by any of the entries – they all work for a week or more (except the delta 10 , but those marigolds are doing the best) depending on the weather and reservoir size. It should be noted that we left some control marigolds on a normal tray in their little planting pots too and watered them on days it wasn’t raining (so, twice) and they’ve just about survived too, but not as well as the potted ones.

The Oxypot and Acqua Garden were the ones we were most excited about because they tickled our nerdier side, but the Ikea PS fejö , while not the prettiest entry, is going to be the best bang for your buck for a general self-watering planter, so long as you can find a way to hide the orange snorkel.

For tips on becoming a better plant parent, try our guide to bringing the outdoors in, according to experts

