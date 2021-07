Due to someone dropping out of the league last minute, I am looking for one active BTSC member who would be willing to participate in the BTSC fantasy league this season. This year, the draft is taking place July 19 and 20 (next Monday and Tuesday!!!) at 7 ET both nights. It is being split up over two nights because we are doing the draft differently this year. It is taking place in the BTSC comment section. Both nights, an article introducing the draft will go up on the main page at 6:30 ET. At 7 ET, the draft will begin, and it will take place in the comment section of that article. Yes, this makes it take a little longer, but it will be very fun. Think of it as a virtual offline draft.