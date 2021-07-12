Cancel
FDA Plans New Warning for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Phramalive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning a new warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. This time it is over a rare but serious side effect, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). Guillain-Barré syndrome, which has been linked to other vaccines in the past, is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. Symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty with eye muscles and vision, difficulty swallowing, speaking, or chewing, needle-like sensations in the hands and feet, severe pain, particularly at night, abnormal heart rate or blood pressure, and problems with digestion and/or bladder control.

