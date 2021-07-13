Back To The Sixties Concert To Benefit Wounded Warrior Homes

Concerts Sixties Rock & Roll Concert with three national acts featuring headliner Larry Tamblyn of THE STANDELLS , and two more great national acts. The BACK TO THE SIXTIES concert will benefit Wounded Warrior Homes (WWH), a non-profit organization located right here in north county San Diego. Without donations and benefit concerts, WWH would not be able to provide those services to our veterans. This concert is an excellent way to give financial support and also enjoy a great concert.