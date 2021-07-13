Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Edition: How Far It Goes

kunc.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Colorado Edition: We explore the political spending of some of Colorado’s professional sports leaders and the connection between sports and politics. Plus, we hear how climate change is impacting the high mountain habitat of the American pika. We also speak with a woman living in Walden, Colorado where residents are banding together to pick up medications, and with a reporter covering the decline of rural pharmacies. And we hear about the return of a silent film series at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium.

www.kunc.org

