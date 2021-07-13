MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today
Jul. 13—Madhya Pradesh will see more relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs from Tuesday. According to the latest order by the state government, the cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength and restaurants with the full capacity. The curbs have been eased due to dip in the state's Covid-19 caseload, with health minister Narottam Mishra calling the situation under control on Monday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
