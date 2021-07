Stock futures are taking a breather this morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) pointed 104 points lower, and futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) both set to open squarely in the red. Investors are gearing up for a week packed with earnings reports from the tech sector, with Tesla (TSLA) prepared to push the first domino with its quarterly report after the close. The company also said late last week it will likely start reaccepting Bitcoin (BTC) as payment, causing the cryptocurrency to surge above the $3,900 level earlier on Monday, for the first time since mid-June.