Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

OHS' Klausing in running for Teacher of the Year

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5j7g_0av5qgNa00

Aaron Klausing, Owensboro High School assistant director of bands, is among the 24 educators across the commonwealth to be the recipient of the 2022 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards.

Klausing said he is both humbled and honored to be a recipient of this award. The award is a nomination that puts him in the running for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award that will be announced in September.

Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s chief executive officer, said that despite the difficulties of this past school year, Kentucky educators “have continued to place their focus on educational excellence and this year’s award winners exemplified this priority.”

“We are honored to celebrate some of Kentucky’s most outstanding educators who have exhibited extraordinary resilience during this past year,” he said.

Valvoline Inc. has its world headquarters in Lexington and sponsors the teacher achievement awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.

Jason Glass, Kentucky Commissioner of Education, reiterated this, stating that teachers across the commonwealth “have done a tremendous job keeping learning going” for students, and he congratulated the 24 educators.

“Their work is hard, humbling, exhilarating and challenging,” Glass said. “Every day they step up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of our children.”

Klausing has been teaching at OHS since 2011, and before coming to the district he assisted the Louisville Leopard Percussionists as a teacher, composer and arranger.

He helped found a steel drum group called Red Steel at OHS, and created a yearly spring percussion concert. He also assists sixth- through eighth-grade bands and teaches marching band, percussion ensemble, steel drums, and concert band at the high school.

“Receiving this award is a proud moment in my career, as well as a humbling one,” Klausing said. “I would rather celebrate student accomplishments, which is why I feel (this award) is a reflection of the students around me, and the support system I have at Owensboro Public Schools.”

OPS students are fortunate to have the support of board of education members who value the arts, Klausing said.

“I’m very grateful for the district I work in,” he said. “I work with a lot of amazing people. I work in a district that has such a support in the arts programs, and none of this would be possible without their support and their help. That makes it a fun process for me and the kids.”

The 24 educators will be honored during a virtual event Sept. 9. At that ceremony, the Kentucky elementary, middle and high school teachers of the year will be announced, and from those three finalists a Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced, who will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Competition.

Recipients of the Valvoline award receive cash awards, and they have a custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.

Daviess County Public Schools middle school teacher Judy Trunnell was also awarded the Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award for 2022. She has been teaching for the DCPS district for 28 years.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
171
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#In The Running#Owensboro High School#Valvoline Inc#Red Steel#Ohs#Owensboro Public Schools#Dcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy