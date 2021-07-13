OHS' Klausing in running for Teacher of the Year

Aaron Klausing, Owensboro High School assistant director of bands, is among the 24 educators across the commonwealth to be the recipient of the 2022 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards.

Klausing said he is both humbled and honored to be a recipient of this award. The award is a nomination that puts him in the running for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award that will be announced in September.

Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s chief executive officer, said that despite the difficulties of this past school year, Kentucky educators “have continued to place their focus on educational excellence and this year’s award winners exemplified this priority.”

“We are honored to celebrate some of Kentucky’s most outstanding educators who have exhibited extraordinary resilience during this past year,” he said.

Valvoline Inc. has its world headquarters in Lexington and sponsors the teacher achievement awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.

Jason Glass, Kentucky Commissioner of Education, reiterated this, stating that teachers across the commonwealth “have done a tremendous job keeping learning going” for students, and he congratulated the 24 educators.

“Their work is hard, humbling, exhilarating and challenging,” Glass said. “Every day they step up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of our children.”

Klausing has been teaching at OHS since 2011, and before coming to the district he assisted the Louisville Leopard Percussionists as a teacher, composer and arranger.

He helped found a steel drum group called Red Steel at OHS, and created a yearly spring percussion concert. He also assists sixth- through eighth-grade bands and teaches marching band, percussion ensemble, steel drums, and concert band at the high school.

“Receiving this award is a proud moment in my career, as well as a humbling one,” Klausing said. “I would rather celebrate student accomplishments, which is why I feel (this award) is a reflection of the students around me, and the support system I have at Owensboro Public Schools.”

OPS students are fortunate to have the support of board of education members who value the arts, Klausing said.

“I’m very grateful for the district I work in,” he said. “I work with a lot of amazing people. I work in a district that has such a support in the arts programs, and none of this would be possible without their support and their help. That makes it a fun process for me and the kids.”

The 24 educators will be honored during a virtual event Sept. 9. At that ceremony, the Kentucky elementary, middle and high school teachers of the year will be announced, and from those three finalists a Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced, who will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Competition.

Recipients of the Valvoline award receive cash awards, and they have a custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.

Daviess County Public Schools middle school teacher Judy Trunnell was also awarded the Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award for 2022. She has been teaching for the DCPS district for 28 years.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315