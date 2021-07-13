European Stocks Close Mixed as Rising U.S. Inflation Weighs on Sentiment; Nokia Up 8%

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.