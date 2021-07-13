Cancel
European Stocks Close Mixed as Rising U.S. Inflation Weighs on Sentiment; Nokia Up 8%

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors digested hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed little changed, holding near a record high set on Monday, as sectors and major bourses moved in opposite directions. Telecoms were among the biggest gainers, climbing 0.9% on the back of strong corporate results from Finnish telco Nokia.

