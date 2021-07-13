This Tuscaloosa, Alabama Restaurant Made Me Like This Strange But Common Food

Most may consider me to be an Alabama native by now. After finding out people in Alabama don't really eat this snack, I may never be considered Alabamian. I was having a conversation with my wife the other day and we talked about our favorite summer snacks. Mango was at the top of the list! That's something we both wish we could eat year-round. Growing up in Florida, it seemed like we had unlimited access to mangos. Next up on my list were flips. I found out a few months ago that Alabamians call them "Beebops." I still don't understand the reasoning behind that name but that's neither here nor there.