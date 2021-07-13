Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Katherine Smith

Hammond Daily Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine Smith started volunteering at Our Daily Bread’s Hand of Hope kitchen two days after her husband’s funeral and she has been at there every Tuesday and Thursday since. “I love serving. I started two days after my husband’s funeral as a way to keep my mind occupied,” she said.

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Daily Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Economykalb.com

Charles Smith

Local business owner, Kara Piper, previews the upcoming Entrepreneur Expo. Serving the community. Jessica Viator talks about the Cenla Manna House and the new Expanded Meals Program.
Logan County, KYFranklin Favorite

Katherine Woodward receives Shark Tank Grant

Congratulations are in order for one of Logan County’s FFA members who was recently recognized as a 2021 Shark Tank Grant recipient through the Kentucky FFA Foundation. As in previous years, FFA members who applied for a Shark Tank Grant had to present an innovative idea for starting or expanding their SAE project to a panel of business experts. Just like in the Shark Tank television show, those experts opted to either fund the idea with a grant, or encouraged students to go back to the drawing board and give their idea a little more thought.
Relationshipsbransontrilakesnews.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt hails 'premarital counselling' as the 'most amazing thing'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt went to “premarital counselling” with Chris Pratt before they tied the knot in 2019. The 31-year-old author has revealed she and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star had to go to couples therapy before they got married two years ago, and while they were dubious about it at first, Katherine now thinks it was the “most amazing thing” they could have done for their marriage.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Eastside PTO needs volunteers for cleanup

Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s PTO invites everyone to volunteer for the Campus Beautification project 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 31. Volunteers are needed to help pressure wash, Weed-eat, paint, clean windows, dust and much more. Credit for service hours can be awarded.
Greenwood, INdailyjournal.net

Katherine Roush: Libraries can meet needs in unexpected ways

Last year, my coworker lost her ring while working in the yard. She and her children searched everywhere, but had no luck. Fortunately, the Greenwood Public Library Kids Department has a metal detector kit available for checkout. She checked it out and found her ring in no time. While we...
Monticello, FLecbpublishing.com

Artist Spotlight: Katherine Brookins

Monticello is full of creative minds and talented hands! Home-grown, small town artists that branch out into the rest of the world and begin to make the world a more vibrant, beautiful, expressive place one piece of artwork at a time. There are many different types of artwork, and a...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
Amite City, LAHammond Daily Star

Pediatrician to speak in Amite

Guest speaker at the Chamber of Commerce meeting in Amite today will be Dr. Diane Kirby, the new pediatrician at the Amite Rural Health Clinic. Meeting will start at noon, and it's at Mike’s Catfish Inn on LA 16.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Poor Man Repairs His Old House after Neighbors' Mockery and Finds a Hidden Room – Story of the Day

Chuck became an orphan and was left only with an old house. Right before he decided to sell it, he found a hidden room that changed everything. Chuck Harris and his parents lived in the oldest house in his neighborhood. The house was spacious but precarious. Chuck’s dad never wanted to sell or build a new one because “It’s part of our family,” as he said.
Religionwschronicle.com

Bishop T.D. Jakes headlines panel about the church, COVID-19 vaccines, and access

Bishop T.D. Jakes believes there’s power in faith, but it is time for action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, once and for all. “Trouble doesn’t last always but trauma holds on for a while … the church is needed now more than ever before,” said Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House church in Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “Ministry helps with (COVID stress and trauma).”
Weight LossPeople

Sandra Lee Is 5 Lbs. from Her Goal Weight and Feeling 'Great': 'Not Easy but Worth It'

The celebrity chef, 54, said Friday that she has just 5 lbs. to go, though she was slightly disappointed that she hadn't reached her goal weight in time for her birthday. "Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I'm pretty happy with where I am — I feel great!!!" Lee posted on Instagram, along with a selfie from a clothing store where she tried on what she's "thinking will be my birthday dress for tomorrow."
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Contemporary Collage Workshop with Katherine Bayonet

Students will create a piece of art worthy of being put in a frame in the Contemporary 3D Collage Workshop!. Students will choose and arrange images, select a color palette, and develop a center of interest to create an aesthetically pleasing framed composition. You will be encouraged to collect your...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Ponchatoula, LAHammond Daily Star

Swamplight Theatre presents 'Matilda'

“Matilda the Musical” opens Friday at Swamplight Theatre in Ponchatoula for two double presentations on two weekends – with two Matildas. Director Vicki Jarrell Freeman explained that two young cast members play Matilda, the special girl who takes charge of her destiny in the Swamplight Theater and the Kay Butler Performing Arts Project’s production of this Tony Award winning show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy