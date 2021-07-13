‘The Bachelorette’ recap: A goodbye that got everyone sobbing
Breakups on “The Bachelorette” aren’t usually all that emotional. Whittling down the list of suitors is part of the game, like knocking down bowling pins. It’s gotta happen. (Don’t hate the bowler, hate the game.) Still, Katie Thurston’s surprise goodbye to sweet schoolteacher Connor Brennan had everyone sobbing. And we mean everybody, from our hometown girl from Renton, to Connor, to the other suitors who usually like it when people who aren’t them go home.www.seattletimes.com
