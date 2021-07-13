Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021
4th-$7,546, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 48.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.000. Winner: B G, 3, by Adios Charlie-Ourlady of Liberty. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Pucker119621-hd1-11-2½1-2L. Nelson0.55. Benroy121355-16-65-½2-½S. Chickeness14.90. Chicago Roll124244-1½4-13-hd3-2N. Austin7.00. Peb119566-65-½6-74-1½N. Stephenson48.95. Witt's Girl118732-hd2-hd2-1½5-½R. Zenteno Jr.7.10. Master Slam124477-hd7-37-36-2¾J. Carreno80.35. Lite My Fire124813-3½3-2½4-17-4¼A. Whitehall3.75.
