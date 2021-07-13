Cancel
Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 13 days ago

4th-$7,546, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 48.400, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.000. Winner: B G, 3, by Adios Charlie-Ourlady of Liberty. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Pucker119621-hd1-11-2½1-2L. Nelson0.55. Benroy121355-16-65-½2-½S. Chickeness14.90. Chicago Roll124244-1½4-13-hd3-2N. Austin7.00. Peb119566-65-½6-74-1½N. Stephenson48.95. Witt's Girl118732-hd2-hd2-1½5-½R. Zenteno Jr.7.10. Master Slam124477-hd7-37-36-2¾J. Carreno80.35. Lite My Fire124813-3½3-2½4-17-4¼A. Whitehall3.75.

Horse Racing
Sports
MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Woodbine Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Monastery Lane (L), 122K. Kimura8-8-4Lorne Richards12/1. 2Beyond Mybudget (L), 122E. Wilson2-10-1Mark Casse5/2. 3She's Got Moves (L), 122G. Boulanger1-6-4John LeBlanc, Jr.8/1. 4La Croix Valmer (L), 122K. Nicholls8-4-1Catherine Day Phillips6/1. 5Twirling Faith (L), 122L. Contreras1-1-8Josie Carroll3/1. 6Pilot Episode (L), 122J. Stein6-6-10Stuart Simon12/1. 7Pop a Choc (L), 122R....
Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

10th-$28,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.790. Winner: BR G, 3, by Apollitical Jess-Paint Or More. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Jess Rocket Man125321-hd1-11-1¼E. Escobedo0.40. Change N Gears125665-½3-½2-hdL. Valenzuela3.10. Living in the Past125454-½2-hd3-1¾D. Pinon30.80. Furiousity125132-½4-½4-½B. Packer24.00. Western Reserve125243-hd5-15-¾L. Martinez6.30. Corona White Socks12551666N. Goodwin11.30. 3 (3)Jess...
Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Midnight Biscuit126511-½1-hd1-2¼G. Ortiz7.604.203.202.80. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.406.009.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez5.008.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3...
BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Chicago visits Nashville SC, looks to stop 4-game road skid

Chicago Fire (3-7-2) vs. Nashville SC (4-1-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -144, Chicago +365, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville SC trying to break a four-game road skid. Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season....
AP Sportlight

1920 — Babe Ruth breaks his season record of 29 homers with his 30th, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ends the season with 54. 1920 — The United States sweeps Australia in five matches to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1913. The U.S. team is made up of Bill Tilden and Bill Johnston.
Red Devils achieve perfection at State Championship

SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4. The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.

