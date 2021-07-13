Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Risen And Could Test 0.75

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow and DAX are close to their crucial resistances. Dow will have to breach 35100 to become bullish for a rise to 36000. DAX has to break 15800 to see 16000-16200. The price action on these two indices in the coming days will need a close watch. Nikkei has room to move up towards 29000-29500. Shanghai can rise within its 3500-3625 range. Sensex and Nifty can also retain their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively and can move up within this range in the coming days. Eventually we expect these ranges to be broken on the upside and see a fresh rise going forward.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Nikkei#Dow#Nifty#225 71#Copper#Aussie#Usdcny#Usdinr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Euro
Related
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street rises to record

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Tokyo and South Korea advanced while Hong Kong retreated and Shanghai swung between gains and losses. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P...
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stocks pull back in early trading following drops in China

Stocks are opening lower Tuesday on Wall Street as investors turn cautious after U.S. markets hit their latest record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrials gave back 0.7%. The declines follow more drops in China, where a regulatory clampdown on various companies is spooking investors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.2%, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.
Stocksstockinvestor.com

A Good Time to Buy Bonds That Are Tied to Stock Market Performance

I’m not sure about the last time such a divide over the direction of interest rates and bond yields existed, but the present situation is one for the monetary history books. In what was looking like a scenario where lower commodity prices were taking hold, about the only commodity that has really retreated heavily from its recent high was lumber.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Mostly indices trade higher ahead of Fed meet

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors anticipated the Fed’s interest rate decision. US Treasury yields can limit the gains on equities. US-China talks remain a no show, the relation between Beijing and Washington appears to be at a standstill. Most of the Asia-pacific stocks locked gains on Tuesday...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the previous day's losses as traders were spooked by China's latest crackdown on a range of industries.
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Position Themselves Ahead of Fed Comments

Gold futures are edging lower on Monday in a choppy trade shortly after the regular session opening. The market started out firm as the U.S. Dollar weakened, but erased those earlier gains when Treasury yields rebounded. This kind of two-sided trading could be the theme the next two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Did Rise To 93.03 But Has Fallen From There Back To Levels Below 93

Sharp fall in equities across the globe. Equities are now under pressure as the increasing concerns of the delta variant Covid-19 spread and a slowdown on the back of it is weighing high on the sentiment. There is room for further fall from here. However, crucial supports are there for the indices which have to be broken to become bearish from a long-term perspective. Dow has tumbled below 34500 and has room to test the crucial support level of 33000. DAX has important support at 15000 which has to hold to avoid a much deeper fall. Similarly Nikkei has immediate support in the 27200-27000 region which will need a close watch to see if that is holding well and producing a strong bounce. Shanghai is retaining its 3500-3625 range for now. Sensex and Nifty can fall on the back of the sell-off in other markets. But strong support are there at 52000-51000 (Sensex) and 15600-15500 (Nifty) while above which the broader view remains still bullish.
Marketsactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Ranged Within 1.39-1.3735

Dow hovers near its key resistance zone of 35000-35100 which we expect to break if not immediately but eventually and see a fresh rise. DAX has come-off from 15800 and can continue to retain its 15300-15800 range. The upside breakout of this range is getting delayed. Nikkei is coming down and has room to fall further within its overall uptrend. Shanghai is retaining its 3500-3625 range. The bias is bullish to see an upside breakout of this range. Sensex and Nifty have broken their respective range on the upside and are looking bullish to see further rise towards 54000-56000 and 16000-16200 respectively. Sensex and Nifty are likely to outperform others.
StocksFXStreet.com

Tough morning for European markets

While the FTSE 100 clings on to small gains, European markets are falling once again. Despite the rebound in sentiment for high-growth stocks in the US, Just Eat Takeaway.com is struggling in the wake of half-year results. Stock markets continue to struggle. Nasdaq 100 targets 15,000 again, however. Astonishing sales...
Businessactionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Decline as China Growth Slows, Oil Slumps

FTSE -0.93% at 7033. US futures were pointing to a broadly lower start after data revealed a slowdown in growth in China and as continue to weigh up Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish stance even as inflation is surging and other central bank’s globally were turning more hawkish. China’s...
Stocksactionforex.com

Equities Trade Generally Lower After Declines On Wall Street

Financials trade generally lower after US bank earnings. Nikkei 225 has remained lower [Topix Banks, Marine Transportation, Iron & Steel and Air Transportation indices decline; Information and Communication index rises]. Shanghai Composite ended the morning session lower [Decliners included Financial, Consumer Discretionary, Industrial and Property indices; Consumer Staples outperform]. Hang...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday, where Tokyo advanced while markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell sharply. Fresh news of regulatory moves against Chinese IT and education industry companies pulled shares lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In Japan, preliminary factory and service...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 110.00

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the USD/JPY ended trading sideways at the 110.00 level and started a decline. During the early European trading hours, the rate had reached below the 109.80 level. Meanwhile, no support was close by as far as the July low level at 109.54. In the case...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

During yesterday’s trading session, the support level at 1.1770 was not breached and the single European currency appreciated against the U.S. dollar, reaching the resistance at 1.1840. If the resistance in question is not breached, the downtrend will most likely continue, leading to a move towards the support at 1.1770 and potentially 1.1700, if the sell-off gains steam. The main economic news during today’s session that can have an impact on the market is the data on the initial jobless claims for the U.S. that will be announced at 12:30 GMT as well as Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of Congress regarding the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and the state of the economy (13:30 GMT).
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil edges upward, gold eyes FOMC

Oil prices have been levelling off the last couple of days after enjoying a strong rebound from last Monday’s sell-off. There hasn’t really been much development on this front since the start of the week. Oil, like other risk assets, has been in wait-and-see mode, something that will likely change in the coming hours and days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy