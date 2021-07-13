Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Risen And Could Test 0.75
Dow and DAX are close to their crucial resistances. Dow will have to breach 35100 to become bullish for a rise to 36000. DAX has to break 15800 to see 16000-16200. The price action on these two indices in the coming days will need a close watch. Nikkei has room to move up towards 29000-29500. Shanghai can rise within its 3500-3625 range. Sensex and Nifty can also retain their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively and can move up within this range in the coming days. Eventually we expect these ranges to be broken on the upside and see a fresh rise going forward.www.actionforex.com
