Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Risen And Could Test 0.75

Sharp fall in equities across the globe. Equities are now under pressure as the increasing concerns of the delta variant Covid-19 spread and a slowdown on the back of it is weighing high on the sentiment. There is room for further fall from here. However, crucial supports are there for the indices which have to be broken to become bearish from a long-term perspective. Dow has tumbled below 34500 and has room to test the crucial support level of 33000. DAX has important support at 15000 which has to hold to avoid a much deeper fall. Similarly Nikkei has immediate support in the 27200-27000 region which will need a close watch to see if that is holding well and producing a strong bounce. Shanghai is retaining its 3500-3625 range for now. Sensex and Nifty can fall on the back of the sell-off in other markets. But strong support are there at 52000-51000 (Sensex) and 15600-15500 (Nifty) while above which the broader view remains still bullish.