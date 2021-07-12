Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana communities collaborate to accelerate economic resilience, prosperity

By Indiana Economic Development Corporation
casscountyonline.com
 15 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), spearheaded by Governor Eric J. Holcomb to accelerate strategic investments in Hoosier communities, has attracted participation from counties, cities and towns spanning 91 of Indiana's 92 counties. Together, these communities have come together to form 18 regions that will collaborate to develop bold, strategic plans to accelerate small- and large-scale growth within their communities and work to secure matching funds through the state's $500 million initiative.

