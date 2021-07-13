Cancel
Elliott Wave View: Dow Futures (YM) Ready For New All-Time High

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort term Elliott Wave view in Dow Futures (YM) shows the rally from June 21, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from June 21 low, wave 1 ended at 34755 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 34004. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 34241, rally in wave ((b)) ended at 34595, and final leg lower wave ((c)) ended at 34006. This completed wave 2 in higher degree.

www.actionforex.com

#Dow Futures#Pullback#Ym#Elliott Wave
