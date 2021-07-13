Shadyside seeks public meeting with AEP reps
SHADYSIDE — Plans for a new American Electric Power substation and stiff local opposition to its proposed location are in a holding pattern. Village leaders are still attempting to arrange a public meeting with AEP representatives. During Monday’s regular council meeting, Council President Tim Merryman reported attempting to contact the utility this past Thursday and prior to the Monday meeting. He has not yet received a response.www.timesleaderonline.com
Comments / 0