Shadyside, OH

Shadyside seeks public meeting with AEP reps

Times-Leader
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHADYSIDE — Plans for a new American Electric Power substation and stiff local opposition to its proposed location are in a holding pattern. Village leaders are still attempting to arrange a public meeting with AEP representatives. During Monday’s regular council meeting, Council President Tim Merryman reported attempting to contact the utility this past Thursday and prior to the Monday meeting. He has not yet received a response.

