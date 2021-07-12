Cancel
Medium-Term Consumer Expectations Hold at 3.6% in Fed Survey

investing.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer inflation uncertainty remained elevated in June, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday. Consumers in June said they expected inflation to increase 3.6% over the next three years, unchanged from a month earlier. Still, the top quarter of respondents expected prices to climb 7% while the bottom quarter saw them rising 1.3%. That’s the largest gap in the New York Fed’s survey dating back to June 2013.

za.investing.com

