Medium-Term Consumer Expectations Hold at 3.6% in Fed Survey
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer inflation uncertainty remained elevated in June, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday. Consumers in June said they expected inflation to increase 3.6% over the next three years, unchanged from a month earlier. Still, the top quarter of respondents expected prices to climb 7% while the bottom quarter saw them rising 1.3%. That’s the largest gap in the New York Fed’s survey dating back to June 2013.za.investing.com
