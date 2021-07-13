Editor’s Sidelines, July 2021: Playing The Long Game

This story appears in the July 31, 2021 issue of Forbes Asia. Subscribe to Forbes Asia. Here we are, more than halfway through 2021, and an end to the pandemic remains elusive. Thankfully, some countries can now focus on vaccination rates and reaching herd immunity, but in others there are fresh outbreaks. For all the enormous progress, the world is far from out of the woods. New waves include those of the Delta variant, which is more virulent and contagious.