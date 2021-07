What a difference a couple of months makes. “As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second ‘Roaring Twenties’ to match the last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated,” the Associated Press reported, in late May. “For some, it feels like party time.” That was when the daily tally of new COVID-19 cases in the United States had dipped to about twenty-two thousand and the number of people vaccinated was rising sharply. The travel-and-leisure sector appeared to be rebounding strongly. Economists were predicting that the gross domestic product would grow at an annualized rate of close to ten per cent in the second quarter, followed by continued strong growth through the rest of the year and into 2022.